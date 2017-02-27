After parents die within 14 months, teen wants to be guardian of his younger sister

Kyle Nester is a high school senior and headed to college next year. But the 18-year-old is also trying to gain guardianship of his 15-year-old sister, Madison, after the siblings’ parents died in the last 14 months.
Their father Roy, 42, died on Christmas Eve 2015. Their mother Tammy, 46, died on Feb. 16 from heart and liver failure, according to their obituaries. That’s left Kyle and Madison on their own.
“She’s all I have left. So, I have to do everything for her,” Kyle Nester told WSYX.
The town of Groveport, Ohio, has rallied around the pair, hosting several fundraisers.
A pair of GoFundMe pages (here and here) have raised more than $33,500 for the siblings.
Nester will attend Ohio State University in Columbus, just 12 miles away, according to WSYX, while taking care of his sister, a student at Groveport Madison High.
According to Ohio law, a minor over the age of 14 can select a guardian.
