We now have someone to blame for the Oscars best picture snafu

PricewaterhouseCoopers has named names for Sunday night’s Oscar mistake, putting the blame for the mix-up on the best picture announcement on Brian Cullinan.
“La La Land” was named as the best picture winner before “Moonlight” was rightfully announced as the winner. It was the most memorable moment of the Oscars and had everyone scratching their head trying to figure out how it happened.
February 28, 2017
“PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night’s Oscars. PwC Partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner,” a new statement by PricewaterhouseCoopers said.
Beatty said afterward that he saw the card said Emma Stone, who was the best actress winner. He appeared confused by the card, looking inside the envelope for another card. He then handed it to Dunaway, who announced “La La Land” as the winner.
“We are deeply sorry for the disappointment suffered by the cast and crew of “La La Land” and “Moonlight.” We sincerely apologize to Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and the Academy, none of whom was at fault for last night’s errors. We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to each of them for the graciousness they displayed during such a difficult moment.
“For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PWC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy.”
