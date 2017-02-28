SEALs unit punished for flying Trump flag in convoy

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: 'It is a successful operation by all standards'

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

0:58 Gamecocks first open football practice of 2017 in 60 seconds

1:41 Kentucky QB goes from sub to star

1:03 Sights and Sounds: A look at the offense during Gamecocks second Spring football practice