For Navy SEAL lost in Yemen, presidential praise – and an ovation

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers Pause

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:18 South Carolina honors basketball seniors

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

1:41 Kentucky QB goes from sub to star

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:08 USC running backs 'complement each other well'