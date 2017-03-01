Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes the controls of a blimp to give a veteran a memorable ride

1:33 She said yes! Derek Willis pops the question on Senior Night Pause

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan

4:20 Highlights from the President's address to Congress

2:00 Frank Martin expected tough game vs. Mississippi State

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

3:18 South Carolina honors basketball seniors

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

2:00 Tallulah opening soon in Columbia