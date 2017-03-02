She had sex with a homeless man behind a drug store, cops say. That’s not why she was arrested

The deputy spotted a sweaty and jittery couple. The woman’s hair was “wild.” The cop thought they had gotten into a fight.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday behind a Walgreens in Manatee County, 36-year-old Jennifer Lazar and her 38-year-old homeless paramour cleared up the deputy’s suspicions.
They were “having some fun,” the man said, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man was not allowed to be at Lazar’s house, and they had been “intimate” just before the deputy arrived.
But the deputy knew there was another reason for their inability to stand still. Lazar even showed the deputy her track marks, according to the report.
Another deputy searched the area and found hypodermic needles next to the homeless man’s wallet on the ground and a full bag of heroin by two couch cushions near where they were standing, according to the report. Inside Lazar’s purse law enforcement found a hypodermic needle, seven alprazolam pills and two smoking pipes, one of which was tucked inside a Newport cigarette pack.
In the past, Lazar has pleaded no contest to drug possession and prostitution charges.
She is being held at the Manatee County jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
