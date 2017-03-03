Szechuan Stir Fry sold only in Aldi stores being recalled

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product Pause

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:49 Hamper shenanigans

2:20 Chad Holbrook talks Brandon McIlwain's decision to transfer

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:15 Firefighters train in Columbia houses to be demolished