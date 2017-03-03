Brawny man is out, Brawny woman is in for paper towel brand’s March campaign

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character Pause

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:49 Hamper shenanigans

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

1:21 USC coach Chad Holbrook previews series with Clemson

1:36 President Trump helps Boeing debut its new 787