She fell in love with politics. Then voted illegally. Now a stunning prison sentence.

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom Pause

2:19 Watch: Lower Richland boys celebrate first title since 1999

1:20 Watch: Lower Richland coach Caleb Gaither's locker room speech after winning state title

1:52 Why Alaina Coates won't play in championship game

1:50 Why are people so angry?

1:17 NCAA tournament? Gamecocks not looking too far ahead

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

1:16 Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal

3:53 Chad Holbrook recaps USC's Game 2 loss to Clemson