Thousands of detained immigrants say they were forced to work for $1 a day or less

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom Pause

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

16:19 McCrory speaks about U.S. Justice Department finding on HB2

2:28 U.S. Attorney General responds to N.C.'s HB2 lawsuit

1:52 Why Alaina Coates won't play in championship game

3:53 Chad Holbrook recaps USC's Game 2 loss to Clemson

1:20 Watch: Lower Richland coach Caleb Gaither's locker room speech after winning state title

1:50 Why are people so angry?