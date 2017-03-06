Is social media the solution or the problem to feeling lonely?

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought Pause

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

1:50 Why are people so angry?

1:16 Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

4:25 Chad Holbrook: 'We lost the battle this weekend'

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:22 Position preview: USC secondary seeks growth, newcomer impact