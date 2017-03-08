Lights out at Statue of Liberty for several hours

2:18 Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook pleased with bounce back after Clemson Pause

1:24 Gamecocks DE D.J. Wonnum ready for No. 1 spot

4:55 A neighborhood in North Augusta, home to the Irish travelers

2:18 West Columbia neighborhood wants say in nearby development

0:39 COMET executive director discusses bus redesign

1:16 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson's highlights against Northside Christian

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

4:25 Chad Holbrook: 'We lost the battle this weekend'

2:34 Training sea lions is an awesome job