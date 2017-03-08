Gerber recalls some Pasta Pick-ups sold nationally

Gerber Products Company announced the voluntary recall of its Cheese Ravioli Pasta Pick-ups product because of missing allergen information in the product’s labeling.
“Egg allergen” is missing from the “Contains” list on the packaging which is intended to offer parents with special concerns an extra alert, the company said in a news release Wednesday night. Egg is listed in the all ingredients list on the product, the company said.
Gerber makes numerous varieties of its Pasta Pick-ups but the only variety recalled is the Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups® (UPC code: 159070) which were sent to stores nationally and sold online.
To date, there have been no illnesses reported due to an allergic reaction to egg, Gerber said.
Parents with questions can contact the company 24/7 at 1-800-510-7494.
