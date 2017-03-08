911 outage for AT&T customers in at least 14 states resolved

After various law enforcement and government agencies across the country reported that AT&T customers were unable to call 911 from their cellphones, the telecommunications giant announced the issue had been resolved after several hours.
Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected.— AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017
A spokesman for the Dallas-based company said Wednesday evening that it was aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and tweeted about the issue shortly before 9 p.m. central time.
Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected.— AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017
The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.
Agencies in West Virginia, Nevada, Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have all sent out tweets saying they’ve been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call. A map circulating on social media purporting to show all the areas affected by the outage includes swaths of the Midwest, Northern California, Texas and the East Coast.
AT&T Outage map from https://t.co/hybBvaYjBi pic.twitter.com/IpSJiP0ySf— Scanner Traffic--DFW (@ScannerRadioDFW) March 9, 2017
URGENT: @ATT customers may experience trouble connecting with E-911. Lexington residents with AT&T should call 859-258-3600 in an emergency.— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) March 9, 2017
Due to issues with AT&T and 911 service, please call 704-943-6200 if you need emergency medical or fire assistance in Mecklenburg county— North Meck Rescue (@northmeckrescue) March 9, 2017
One police department in Frisco, Texas, however, sent a follow-up tweet Wednesday night saying the issue had been resolved in its area. The Denver police department posted a similar tweet soon after, as did the Austin, Texas, police department.
The @ATT cellular 911 outage has been resolved. All 911 calls should work properly now. Thank you.— Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) March 9, 2017
