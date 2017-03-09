Hate needles? This vaccine spray could make them obsolete

Needles — and their associated pain — have long been accepted as a necessary component of vaccination. But a new proof-of-concept study from the University of California, Berkeley, suggests that researchers may be closer to a less painful vaccinated future.
The study tested MucoJet, a pill-sized vaccine spray, to see how effectively it might be able to administer vaccines inside the mouth, no sharp needles necessary.
The spray, which patients could use on their own and contains the vaccines in a powder form, could make it easier for both patients to receive drugs and for providers to transport vaccines to far-flung locations, Science Daily reported. One of the study’s team members even suggested the spray could be put inside lollipops for reluctant children.
In a series of experiments, researchers tested the spray — with vaccine-like molecules — on rabbits to see if the technology could deliver those molecules to the mucosal layer of the animal’s inner cheek. The spray comprises a dissolving outer component that, when inserted in the mouth, triggers a chemical reaction that releases carbon dioxide to propel the vaccine into the cheek, which is home to immune cells.
People already use vaccine sprays for common ailments like influenza. But those sprays struggle to get past the mucosal layer — and early tests of MucoJet can stimulate immune cells that neither those sprays nor needle-delivered vaccines can. One test showed the spray was able to deliver one immune-stimulating protein up to eight times more effectively than a dropper, which is also currently used to administer vaccines.
“We can actually reach immune cells in the oral cavity,” researcher Kiana Aran told Science Magazine.
Aran told Science Daily that the spray technology could also dramatically change how vaccines are administered.
“Imagine if we could put the Mucojet in a lollipop and have kids hold it in their cheek,” Aran said. “They wouldn't have to go to a clinic to get a vaccine.”
An oral spray with MucoJet’s effectiveness could also target infections like HIV, human paillomavirus and of course influenza, which often enter through the mouth and nose, Science Magazine reported.
