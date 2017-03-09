1 in 10 high school students are raped. But simple training changes that, study says

0:48 A Day Without Women: International Women's Day at The South Carolina State House Pause

2:49 Chad Holbrook recaps comeback win over Winthrop

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

2:41 Convicted quadruple killer confesses to 1987 shotgun slaying of woman

2:13 Gamecocks honor Brett Williams

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:17 Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?

1:29 Watch Gamecocks celebrate third straight SEC championship

1:16 Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson's highlights against Northside Christian