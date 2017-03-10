Walmart plans to give away nearly 3 million cupcakes Sunday. Here’s how to get one

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano Pause

1:06 Dawn Staley says to dream your biggest dreams

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:12 Dawn Staley: USA Olympic basketball is 'basketball bliss'

1:07 Frank Martin on building the Gamecock basketball program, making it front and center

0:52 How hard does Jake Bentley work? Let Bobby explain

2:04 21-year-old denied bond in DUI fatal crash

1:17 Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?

2:44 Dawn Staley introduced by Team USA