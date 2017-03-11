He was shopping for fish, but found something gross when he picked up the package

1:21 Hennessy's building on Main Street being renovated Pause

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

5:19 Chad Holbrook recaps USC's win over Michigan State

2:17 Finding a parking spot can be frustrating

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

3:29 Frank Martin's outlook on USC's NCAA chances unchanged

4:31 Gamecocks still seeking return to identity, winning ways