Young love may be fickle, but it’s older couples whose divorce rates are rising

1:10 Snow scenes around Lexington Pause

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:14 Frank Martin: 'This is a brand new season'

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

1:14 For USC players, Selection Sunday a day of suspense and relief

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

0:45 It's snowing in Columbia

0:46 Instant reaction: The Gamecocks are dancing