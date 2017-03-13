Suicide brings fresh scrutiny to jail over inmate deaths

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges Pause

2:21 California? Dawn Staley 'very disappointed' with NCAA committee

0:39 Gamecocks celebrate No. 1 seed

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

1:13 What McIlwain's departure means for USC's QB depth chart

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

0:56 Myths vs. Reality: Driver-bicyclist and pedestrian accidents

1:14 Gamecocks OL Sadarius Hutcherson battling for starting job