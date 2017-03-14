Forced to have sex with 1,000 men, a girl is suing the motel she says let it happen

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds Pause

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

2:08 Malcolm Graham talks about his sister Cynthia G. Hurd one of the Emanuel 9 victims

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

2:21 California? Dawn Staley 'very disappointed' with NCAA committee

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano