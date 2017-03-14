'Why don't Hispanics tip?' Restaurant owner beefs up security after Facebook post

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together Pause

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

2:21 California? Dawn Staley 'very disappointed' with NCAA committee

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

0:39 Gamecocks celebrate No. 1 seed