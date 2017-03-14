Court OKs settlement for owners of sex toys that shared details of their use

3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' Pause

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

0:52 South Carolina's Darius English Pro Day Highlights

1:47 Moe Baddourah calls 911 after domestic violence incident

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

2:21 California? Dawn Staley 'very disappointed' with NCAA committee

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

1:23 South Carolina Pro Day Highlights