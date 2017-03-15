Sessions continues to push new tough-on-crime Justice agenda

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco Pause

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

0:38 Watch the total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

0:52 South Carolina's Darius English Pro Day Highlights

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?