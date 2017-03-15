This fisherman has such a way with sharks, they come back to see him

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief Pause

1:47 Moe Baddourah calls 911 after domestic violence incident

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:29 When will the Columbia Canal be repaired

1:37 'It sounded like a million chainsaws' as Palmetto Bay Marina suffered through Hurricane Matthew

0:43 Flooding on Hilton Head day after Matthew

0:50 Scenes around Lexington as Hurricane Matthew comes through

0:35 A look inside Spirit Communications Park on Saturday afternoon

1:38 Columbia, USC battered by hurricane's wind, rain