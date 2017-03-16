Before hanging herself live on Facebook, girl pleaded in vain for mom’s acceptance

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem' Pause

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

2:29 Tennessee native Wil Crowe talks returning to pitch in home state

2:15 Trump responds to Hawaii’s travel ban block

1:07 Playing Marquette 'will be great for South Carolina'

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats