Routine blood tests could help identify likelihood of future heart disease, diabetes

Doctors may soon be able to use a combination of routine blood tests to help predict whether a patient is at risk for developing chronic diseases like heart disease, dementia, diabetes or kidney failure.
Using both the comprehensive metabolic panel and a complete blood count, two types of blood tests, doctors could determine what diseases a patient is likely to develop and help to most effectively allocate time and resources towards those conditions.
Doctors at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute developed what they are calling the Intermountain Chronic Disease Risk Score, which they say is 77 to 78 percent accurate in predicting whether a patient would develop chronic disease in three years. The hospital uses similar score systems to predict patient risk for other serious disease, hospital readmission or death.
“Clinicians are so busy and have to worry about so many things,” cardiovascular epidemiologist Heidi May, who worked on the project, told NPR. She said doctors could better advise preventative measures if they knew for which conditions a patient may be at risk.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Cardiovascular diseases kill more people than all kinds of cancer combined, with someone having a heart attack every 34 seconds. Diabetes is the sixth on the list of causes of death.
May and her colleagues studied 144,000 patients, and the results are different based on gender. Seven percent of women and 9 percent of men were diagnosed with at least one chronic disease in the three years following. Women with high scores were 11 times more likely to receive a chronic disease diagnosis and men with high scores were 14 times more likely.
The research has not been published in a peer-review journal but was presented Friday at an American College of Cardiology meeting.
Comments