Child abuse or tough love? Anecdote about college basketball player’s dad stokes debate

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

0:20 Three in a row for Cuevas-Moore

1:08 Gamecocks arrive for NCAA Tournament

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

2:08 Zion Williamson discusses season, SC Hoops Festival

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:15 Zion Williamson's highlights from SC Hoops Festival