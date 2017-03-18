The Latest: Virginia's Wilkins dressed but unlikely to play

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life Pause

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:14 Coach K calls Thornwell 'best, unheralded great player' in country

0:59 Coach K: Bill Foster was an innovator, outstanding coach

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

0:32 Baby pulled from car that went into lake