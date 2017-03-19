‘This is not the American dream,’ says woman turned destitute waiting for disability

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown Pause

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:14 Coach K calls Thornwell 'best, unheralded great player' in country

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?

0:59 Coach K: Bill Foster was an innovator, outstanding coach

1:48 Frank Martin previews South Carolina's NCAA showdown with Duke