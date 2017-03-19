Librarian died because a cop couldn’t tell the difference between blanks and bullets, investigators find

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown Pause

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:53 Gamecocks women see a similar squad in physical Arizona State

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?

2:08 Zion Williamson discusses season, SC Hoops Festival

1:15 Zion Williamson's highlights from SC Hoops Festival