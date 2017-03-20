Trump says Kaepernick lacks NFL deal because owners ‘don't want to get an angry tweet’ from him

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline Pause

3:24 Frank Martin: USC has good offense to go with great defense

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

1:48 Frank Martin 'unbelievably proud' of his Gamecocks

1:50 Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks

1:28 Freshman Rakym Felder comes up big for Gamecocks

1:14 Staley on Allisha Gray health, A'ja Wilson performance

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?