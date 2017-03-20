Trump says Kaepernick lacks NFL deal because owners ‘don't want to get an angry tweet’ from him

During a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, President Donald Trump took time to bash NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, claiming credit for Kaepernick’s extended time on the free agent market by quoting an article that said owners were afraid they would get “an angry tweet” if they signed him.
Trump tells crowd that NFL teams are not signing QB Colin Kaepernick because they "don't want to get an angry tweet from Donald Trump!"— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) March 21, 2017
Kaepernick, who stoked controversy during the 2016 season by kneeling for the national anthem to protest racial inequalities, became a free agent this offseason. Since March 9, NFL teams have been able to sign available players, but Kaepernick remains unsigned, and the market for his services remain “slim,” according to Bleacher Report.
In the Bleacher Report article, which Trump seemed to reference in Kentucky, an unnamed NFL executive said some teams were worried “Trump will tweet about the team.” The executive said about 10 percent of NFL teams have this mindset.
Trump has criticized Kaepernick fiercely in the past, saying he should “find a country that works better for him” and pinning the NFL’s falling TV ratings on his stand.
And he is hardly alone in his opinion. While Kaepernick inspired other athletes to protest and was praised by some, he also attracted plenty of detractors, leading to him being named the most disliked athlete in the NFL, per a Harris poll.
Trump seemingly referenced this in his speech when he said people in Kentucky “like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”
Still, observers blasted Trump’s statement on Monday, saying the president was unfairly using his status to target an individual and harm his career.
Worse, he brags that NFL owners won't pick up Kaepernick b/c if one did Trump would tweet-slap him. Thug. https://t.co/9j1RKQcAzN— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 21, 2017
Trump said he would denounce any team who gets Colin Kaepernick, who used his 1A right to kneel.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 21, 2017
Trump doesn’t understand the constitution.
Trump, speaking in Kentucky, out of nowhere brings up a news story about NFL owners not wanting to sign Colin kaepernick, because it's 2016— Mark Berman (@markberman) March 21, 2017
Kaepernick’s trouble finding a new employer has also drawn the attention of filmmaker Spike Lee, who wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that the situation smelled “MAD fishy.”
Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7 . How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And Kap Is Still A Free Agent? WTF. Smells MAD Fishy To Me,Stinks To The High Heavens. The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback. Who Is The J-E-T-S Quarterback? Is My Man Joe Willie Namath Coming Back? Crazy Times We Live In. The Question Remains What Owner And GM Is Going To Step Up And Sign Colin So Their Team Has A Better Chance To WIN? What Crime Has Colin Committed? Look At The QB's Of All 32 Teams. This Is Some Straight Up Shenanigans,Subterfuge, Skullduggery And BS. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. By Any Means Necessary. And Dat's Da NoFunLeague Truth,Ruth.
