Vet had to drag himself home when his wheelchair got stuck. Now he can explore again

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4 Pause

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

1:29 A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?

1:25 Confederate flag? HB2? Frank Martin impassioned reaction to issues

0:56 Frank Martin on criticisms of the State of South Carolina, Confederate flag history

2:33 David Hechler's new book based on Cutro child murder case

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16

1:50 Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks