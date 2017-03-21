Trump tells Republicans: Support this health bill or risk losing your seats

President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday to shore up support for the revised GOP health care legislation ahead of Thursday’s scheduled floor vote in the House.

In a closed-door meeting, Trump urged House Republicans to pass the controversial legislation, saying failure to do so would cost incumbents their seats in the upcoming midterm GOP primaries.

I’m gonna come after you big time. President Donald Trump to conservative Rep. Mark Meadows, according to Rep. Richard Hudson, in Tuesday’s closed-door meeting. Hudson says it was in jest.

House Speaker Paul Ryan praised Trump’s pep talk. “The president just came here and knocked the ball out of the park,” Ryan told reporters afterward. “He knocked the cover off the ball.”

But stubborn opposition by a group of conservative House Republicans, dubbed the Freedom Caucus, continues to imperil the bill’s chances for passage.

Those tensions surfaced at the meeting when Trump confronted Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the Freedom Caucus founder and leader, who maintains that GOP leadership won’t have enough votes on Thursday to pass the legislation.

After asking Meadows to stand up, Trump said, “I’m counting on you to vote for the bill,” according to Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., who was at the meeting.

Trump then warned all Republicans about the election consequences if the bill fails and specifically told Meadows: “I’m gonna come after you big time,” Hudson recalled.

Meadows was unshaken by the President’s public arm twisting.

“In terms of calling me out, the president and I have a good relationship, so I don’t see anything that is of great concern from that standpoint,” Meadows said afterwards. “Certainly, I want to get to ‘yes,’ I’m working to get to ‘yes,’ and looking forward to being able to lower health care premiums.”

But “I’m no closer to ‘yes’ than I was yesterday because we haven’t made any changes,” Meadows added.

If 21 Republicans vote against Ryan’s plan, which he calls American Health Care Act, the bill will fail. Democrats unanimously oppose the legislation.

The revised proposal offered sweeteners for both conservatives and moderates, but the enhancements may not go far enough to sway either.

While Trump’s attitude Tuesday was humorous and engaging, not stern or threatening, Republicans will feel heat from voters and possibly face primary challenges if they kill what many believe is their best shot at a quick repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Ryan was optimistic on Tuesday that new proposals to amend the legislation, announced late Monday night, would win over wary Republican moderates who feel the bill harms seniors and the poor, along with the more conservative members who say it’s too much like Obamacare.

In a nod to conservatives, the amendments allow states to require Medicaid enrollees to fulfill a work requirement in order to receive coverage. Single parents with children under age six or with a child with disabilities would be excluded from the requirement, said Elizabeth Lower-Basch, director of the income and work supports team at the liberal Center for Law and Social Policy.