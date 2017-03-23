22.5K pounds of jerky products recalled

Nearly 22,500 pounds of beef, venison and ostrich jerky products manufactured by Whiskey Hill Smokehouse LLC of Oregon have been recalled, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday in a news release.
The products were manufactured between March 3, 2016 and March 10, 2017 and shipped nationwide.
The recall is due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the government said.
The USDA classified the health risk as low. There have not been any reported adverse reactions to eating any of these recalled products. The labeling problem was discovered during routine inspection, the release stated.
The recalled products include certain sizes and lots of “Bakke Brothers Brand CAROLINA REAPER PEPPERED BEEF JERKY”, “Bakke Brothers Brand HONEY GLAZED BEEF JERKY”, “Bakke Brothers Brand SCORPION PEPPERED BEEF JERKY”, “HOT The Jerky Hut GOLDEN NUGGETS Sweet & Tender BEEF JERKY”, “The Jerky Hut SWEET WITH HABANERO BEEF JERKY.”
For a full list of recalled products, click here.
If you have purchased any of these food products, you are advised to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
