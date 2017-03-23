A spiral of despair may be sending more working-class whites to an early grave

1:26 Rescue puppy gets second chance with prosthetic paws Pause

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:02 Pelosi says Trump made 'rookie's error' in push for health care replacement

0:41 Carolina Band plays Happy Birthday for Frank Martin in New York

3:02 Thornwell, Notice and Dozier preview Baylor, talk about playing in New York City

3:56 Frank Martin addresses pep rally crowd with theme: 'Why not?'

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

3:08 Chad Holbrook talks shutout win over Charleston Southern

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe