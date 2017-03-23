This beloved dog died in a fire. This determined firefighter brought it back to life

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:00 Gamecocks in Madison Square Garden

1:12 USC seniors share the vision Frank Martin brought to them

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

0:41 Carolina Band plays Happy Birthday for Frank Martin in New York

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:47 USC a one-hit wonder? No way, Thornwell says