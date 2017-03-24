'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say authors as school system pulls their book

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:47 USC a one-hit wonder? No way, Thornwell says

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

3:56 Frank Martin addresses pep rally crowd with theme: 'Why not?'

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

0:51 Sheriff's Department, SLED investigating Lexington County house fire that killed 4

1:12 USC seniors share the vision Frank Martin brought to them