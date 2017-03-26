Nearly 40 percent of American colleges say fewer international students are applying

0:41 Carolina Band plays Happy Birthday for Frank Martin in New York Pause

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:49 Thornwell describes the Gamecocks overcoming halftime deficit to beat Florida

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

0:52 Minister recalls final sermon at Shandon Baptist Church

0:48 Gamecocks celebrate win over Florida

0:31 South Carolina basketball seniors celebrate with NCAA regional trophy