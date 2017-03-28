‘I wuv you, robot’: Toddler declares love for water heater

“Hi, robot!”
When a toddler named Rayna encountered a water heater on the sidewalk recently while walking with her father, most would have walked right by. But the little girl saw something very different: a friend.
Her father, who published a now-viral video on YouTube Monday and shared it on the social forum Reddit, filmed Rayna, in a purple jacket festooned with butterflies, waddling up to the water heater and greeting it.
“Hi, robot!” she says, repeatedly.
In the video, she even gives the water heater — which has two circles on a panel that resemble eyes — a little wave before she tips forward into a hug and pats the heater’s metal sides.
“I wuv you, robot,” she says in the video. “I wuv you, robot.”
But, perhaps in a sign of love’s fickle ways, she turns and discovers a manhole nearby. Right before the video ends, Rayna can be seen running toward it, perhaps to make a new friend.
As of Tuesday morning, the video topped YouTube’s list of trending clips and had been viewed nearly half a million times.
