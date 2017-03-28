Outdoors companies mobilize hikers in multimillion-dollar battle over public lands

1:29 Kelly Family eulogized during funeral at Trinity Baptist Church Pause

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down

3:20 Dig In video series: 5 perennials that hummingbirds can't resist

0:59 Here's how to kill your lawn — and replace it with drought-friendly plants

4:29 Dig In video series: 10 tips for a healthy, happy lawn

5:05 Dig In video series: X factor for high desert gardens is xeriscaping

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:55 Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are ready for Dallas