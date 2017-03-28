Why was that Russian billionaire in Charlotte? He’s an investor in a battery business

2:10 Mother shares video of her son's 'horrifying' TSA pat-down Pause

5:54 Senator Manchin defends retired coal miners on Senate floor

4:17 KC man raises funds for Popeyes employee to attend nursing school

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four

1:17 Sindarius Thornwell was a football player in high school until....

0:55 Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are ready for Dallas

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense