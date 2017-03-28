National

March 28, 2017 8:13 PM

Florida lottery tickets could soon come with warning label

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida lottery tickets could soon carry a big warning label if a Republican legislator gets her way.

A House panel on Tuesday voted for a bill that would require all lottery tickets to say "Warning: Gambling can be addictive."

Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, a Mount Dora Republican who is sponsoring the bill, said lottery tickets are a government-sanctioned activity and should come with the same kind of warnings found on cigarettes.

The Florida Lottery sells a wide lineup of tickets ranging in price from $1 to $25 at more than 13,000 locations across the state. If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in January.

It's not clear if the bill will pass. A companion measure has not yet been heard in the Florida Senate.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

View more video

Nation & World Videos