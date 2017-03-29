Obama gave this crack dealer a second chance. Here’s what he’s doing with it.

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points Pause

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:17 Sindarius Thornwell was a football player in high school until....

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:59 VC Summer Nuclear Generating Station tour of the new reactors being built

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

2:29 Prayer service for 4 family members killed in Lexington fire