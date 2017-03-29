Restaurant owner bans children, isn't backing down after some parents pitch a fit

0:12 Accused ISIS recruiter in Federal Court Pause

0:18 3 storm chasers killed in Texas during storms

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:14 Previewing the NCAA Final Four games in Phoenix

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice

2:37 Frank Martin 'respects the heck out of' Eddie Fogler's honesty

1:15 Senate GOP 'not trying to kill' gas tax hike