Bridge on I-85 in northeast Atlanta collapses

The northbound lanes of an I-85 bridge in Atlanta collapsed after the section was apparently undermined by an intense fire.
Local media reported on the collapse via Twitter.
#BREAKING: Part of Interstate I-85 has collapsed: https://t.co/5GaPevzUkx pic.twitter.com/f5XvX9ihaw— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 30, 2017
#REDALERT I-85 blocked both ways just s of GA-400 b/c massive vehicle fire on Piedmont bridge under I-85 #ATLtraffic @wsbradio @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/RWMIXEGALm— Fireball Turnbull (@DougTurnbull) March 30, 2017
O.M.G. Glad I'm not traveling to #ATL every week anymore ... traffic is going to be a HOT MESS ... for a long little while. https://t.co/6GvgObyOeD— Beth Baldauf (@BethBaldauf) March 30, 2017
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that first reports of the fire came in around 6:30p with the bridge collapse reported at 7 p.m.
State transportation officials told drivers to stay off the interstate near Midtown. Both north and southbound lane are now closed until further notice, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments