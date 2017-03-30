National

Bridge on I-85 in northeast Atlanta collapses

ATLANTA, GA

The northbound lanes of an I-85 bridge in Atlanta collapsed after the section was apparently undermined by an intense fire.

Local media reported on the collapse via Twitter.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that first reports of the fire came in around 6:30p with the bridge collapse reported at 7 p.m.

State transportation officials told drivers to stay off the interstate near Midtown. Both north and southbound lane are now closed until further notice, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

