‘I’m trying not to vomit’: Professor reacts to a soldier being given first-class seat

1:01 Here's what South Carolina basketball looks like in a football stadium Pause

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

0:59 Crane operators reshape Charlotte's skyline

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:47 A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks are ready for business in Dallas