Federal government promises to forgive student debt may be invalid

1:01 Here's what South Carolina basketball looks like in a football stadium Pause

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:15 Senate GOP 'not trying to kill' gas tax hike

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:47 A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks are ready for business in Dallas

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton