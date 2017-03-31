Three people arrested in connection with I-85 bridge collapse

There were local media reports Friday night that 3 people were arrested in connection to the fire that caused a section of I-85 in Atlanta to collapse.
A state official told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that the three, Basil Eleby, Sophia Bruner and Barry Thomas, were together when the fire was set. Jay Florence deputy commissioner of the state Department of Insurance said “Eleby is the one who set the fire.”
The collapse of a section of I-85 near downtown Atlanta Thursday upsets traffic flow throughout the area for the foreseeable future.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday that 700 feet of I-85 (350 feet southbound and 350 feet northbound) will be completely removed and replaced to repair the damage caused by Thursday’s fire.
The repair work is expected to take “at least several months,” Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurray said Friday afternoon.
Officials still don’t know what caused the intense fire but the area where it occurred was used to store construction materials including high density plastic conduit which is non-combustible, McMurray said.
Witnesses told of smelling burning rubber Thursday.
Traffic is being diverted around the affected area as follows:
I-85 is CLOSED between I-75 and GA 400 (Buckhead) for the foreseeable future.
- I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills Exit (Exit 89).
- Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street
- Motorists traveling southbound on I-85 north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound GA 400
- Motorists traveling southbound on GA 400 from north of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-85
- Motorists are encouraged to utilize their favorite wayfinding app to help navigate to their destinations
Lanes are expected to remain closed indefinitely.
Comments