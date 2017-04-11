Today in History

1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school Pause

1:56 Selling your home after the flood

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

3:13 Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

1:16 Triangle pastor’s words go viral in Stanford rape case

1:46 Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis

1:29 Holderman shines on mound as Fireflies win fifth straight

0:41 Dawn Staley talks about Confederate flag during National Championship parade speech

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty